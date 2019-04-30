Mahatma Gandhi University declares degree results in record time: 10 days!

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Mahatma Gandhi University on Monday declared the final semester exam results of its degree courses within a record time of 10 days. The varsity announced the results of various undergraduate courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, BFT, BTS, BBA, BCA, BSW and BBM. The results will be published on the university website on Tuesday.

The final practical exam was held on April 17, the results were announced on April 29. Addressing reporters on Monday, the university authorities said the varsity was rewriting its own record of publishing the degree results. “We had published the final results of our degree courses in May last year, we could make it within a short period of 10 days this time. This will benefit students as they can apply for higher studies on time,” they said.

The varsity recorded a cumulative pass percentage of 53.38 for its nine undergraduate streams. Of the 37,479 students from 196 colleges who appeared for the exams, 19,997 students passed. While BSc recorded a pass percentage of 61.03, the pass percentages for BCom and BA were 51.56 and 49.17. The pass percentage of other courses is as follows: BFT - 33.89, BTS - 51.70, BBA - 47.07, BCA - 56.12, BSW - 61.53, BBM - 61.53.

The valuation of the answer sheets was held at nine centralised camps from April 8 onwards and as many as 5,000 teachers participated in the process. A total of one lakh answer sheets were valued. Earlier, the varsity had appointed a syndicate sub-committee with R Pragash as convener and A Jose and Tomichan Joseph as members to oversee the process. Syndicate members P K Harikumar, Aji C Panicker, P K Padmakumar, A Jose, Tomichan Joseph, A Krishnadas, M S Murali and V S Praveen Kumar led the valuation camps.According to the university authorities, the valuation of PG courses will be completed by April 30.