Monkey fever claims one in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: One more person died due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, in Wayanad. The deceased was identified as Sudheesh, 23, a native of Appapara near Thirunelly. Health officers suspect Sudheesh got infected with monkey fever from Bairakuppa in Karnataka where he was working in a coffee plantation during the last few months.

He had initially availed of treatment in two hospitals in Karnataka. Sudheesh got admitted to the District Hospital, Mananthavady on Sunday and died there later in the day. Death due to KFD was confirmed by health officers only on Monday on receiving the blood sample result. “His blood samples have tested positive for the disease. He was residing in Karnataka and hasn’t visited Thirunelly or any place in Wayanad. So we suspect he contracted the disease from Karnataka,”said DMO R Renuka.