Dearth of nurses: Holland promised help by Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has offered to address the shortage of nurses in the Netherlands.

Referring to his meeting with Netherlands Ambassador to India Marten van den Berg in New Delhi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the state has informed him that it would be able to provide the sufficient number of nurses to the European country, which is in need of around 30,000-40,000 nurses.

In a Facebook post, Pinarayi said the ambassador has informed him that the country has severe shortage of nurses.

“The state has assured him the services of nurses to address the shortage. The Resident Commissioner has been asked to coordinate further steps with the embassy in this regard,” said the Chief Minister.

The Netherlands ambassador also appreciated the dedication and efficiency of nurses from the state, he added.