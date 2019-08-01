Home States Kerala

Power outage forces Idukki family to use jeep batteries to light up funeral pyre

Set up by the panchayat following the success of electric crematoriums across the state, the crematorium has been devoid of power supply for years now.

electric crematorium

When the functioning of the crematorium ground to a halt some months ago, undertakers were forced to bury the bodies. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: An electric crematorium that lacks power supply. Sounds ironic, doesn’t it? However, this is the condition of the electric crematorium set up by the Munnar panchayat at Grahamsland Road.

On Wednesday, a bereaved family was left in the lurch when it arrived at the crematorium. For, not only did the establishment lack power supply, but the generator used to operate the equipment there also failed to function. After waiting for over an hour, the relatives of the deceased – a native of Pazhayakadu at Periyavara – were forced to power up the machine using the battery of the jeep in which they brought the body! This is not new. Set up by the panchayat following the success of electric crematoriums across the state, the crematorium has been devoid of power supply for years now. Due to this, residents, mostly landless estate workers, find it difficult to cremate bodies.

When the functioning of the crematorium ground to a halt some months ago, undertakers were forced to bury the bodies. Though the crematorium was recently renovated, the absence of power supply and other facilities continue to trouble residents.

Freezers faulty

Even the two freezers kept at the crematorium for storing bodies have malfunctioned, forcing people to rent freezers – which cost around Rs 4,000 per day – before bringing the body to the crematorium. Peeved at the absence of proper infrastructure, the residents have demanded that the authorities make all necessary arrangements at the establishment at the earliest.

