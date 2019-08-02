Home States Kerala

Centre promises more international flights for Kerala

N K Premachandran, MP, said the during meeting, the minister directed the Union Civil Aviation secretary to explore the possibility of starting direct flights from Kochi to Europe.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday assured the MPs from Kerala that steps would be taken to increase the number of international flights to the state during the festival season. During the meeting in New Delhi, Puri said the ministry would convene a meeting of airline representatives in this regard.

When the MPs pointed out that passengers are paying 200-300 per cent more during the festival season, the minister said the ministry would certainly intervene if there are any anomalies in the flexi rates charged by the airlines.Puri, however, added the airlines are allowed to fix rates as per the current dynamic price system.

N K Premachandran, MP, said the during meeting, the minister directed the Union Civil Aviation secretary to explore the possibility of starting direct flights from Kochi to Europe. Besides, the minister assured the delegation that steps would be taken to make Kannur-Delhi flight a daily affair.Though privatisation of the Trivandrum International Airport came up for discussion, the minister did not provide any assurance to the delegation.

