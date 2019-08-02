Home States Kerala

Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' with more might: Suspended Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas

Earlier, Jacob had attended an RSS event in Kochi and said he has been close to the organisation for many years now.

Published: 02nd August 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

IPS Officer Jacob Thomas

IPS Officer Jacob Thomas (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

THRISSUR: Suspended Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas gave a clarion call to vociferously chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. Thomas, while addressing a 'Ramayana Fest' event on Thursday, opined that today's situation is such that Lord Ram is not hailed anymore.

"Is Lord Ram really in our land now? Did we reach a situation where we can't hail Lord Ram? If our minds have reached a state where we cannot hail Ram, then we must think if we have become evil. Time has come for us to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' with more might," said Jacob.

This comes at a time when several incidents have been reported across the country of people allegedly being thrashed for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. The Central Administrative Tribunal had recently directed the state government to reinstate Jacob, who was suspended by the Kerala government in 2017 for allegedly criticising state government policies.

Recently, Jacob attended an RSS event in Kochi and said he has been close to the organisation for many years now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacob Thomas Kerala Police Jai Shri Ram Suspended Kerala DGP Kerala RSS Kerala DGP Jai Shri Ram
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp