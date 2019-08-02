Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' with more might: Suspended Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas

By ANI

THRISSUR: Suspended Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas gave a clarion call to vociferously chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. Thomas, while addressing a 'Ramayana Fest' event on Thursday, opined that today's situation is such that Lord Ram is not hailed anymore.

"Is Lord Ram really in our land now? Did we reach a situation where we can't hail Lord Ram? If our minds have reached a state where we cannot hail Ram, then we must think if we have become evil. Time has come for us to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' with more might," said Jacob.

This comes at a time when several incidents have been reported across the country of people allegedly being thrashed for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. The Central Administrative Tribunal had recently directed the state government to reinstate Jacob, who was suspended by the Kerala government in 2017 for allegedly criticising state government policies.

Recently, Jacob attended an RSS event in Kochi and said he has been close to the organisation for many years now.