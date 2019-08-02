Keezhmadu native held with LSD stamps

Home States Kerala

The arrested is Safeer Sadik, 24, who was tracked down by the Excise team following a tipoff received from the department's 'Top Secret Group' which gathers intelligence about drug-peddlers in Kerala

KOCHI: The Excise Department on Thursday arrested a Keezhmadu native with ‘3 Dots’ Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps -- a high-dose chemical drug -- from Ponnarimangalam in Kochi. Excise officers are concerned that the high-dose drugs like 3 Dots LSD are becoming common among drug abusers in Kochi. The arrested is Safeer Sadik, 24, who was tracked down by the Excise team following a tipoff received from the department’s ‘Top Secret Group’ which gathers intelligence about drug-peddlers in the state. As many as 25 3 Dots LSD stamps were seized from the suspect. 

“He admitted that the drug was procured from Goa. We have received details about more persons linked with Safeer,” said an excise officer.In recent times, there had been several cases related to seizure of 3 Dots LSD from different parts of the state. The high-valued drug can be identified by three dots given on the stamp. One stamp contains 360 micrograms of LSD. The quality of LSD stamps is represented using the number of dots on the stamps.

The drug abusers stick the LSD stamp inside their lips or on their tongue. The 3 Dots LSD gives a high which lasts for 36 hours. However, even a slight increase in LSD quantity can claim the life of the abuser. Possessing stamps with 0.1 gm of LSD can attract a punishment of up to 20 years of imprisonment. 

