Home States Kerala

No more elephant joyrides in Idukki

Under Performing Animals Registration Rules 2001, it is mandatory for firms offering joyrides using captive elephants to register themselves with Animal Welfare Board of India

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

elephant safari

An inquiry conducted by Idukki ACF in 2018 showed nine elephant safari firms did not possess registration certificates.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The office of the Idukki District Collector has issued an order banning elephant joyrides conducted by nine private firms on Thursday. The order was issued as the firms failed to procure permission from the Animal Welfare Board of India.

As per the Performing Animals Registration Rules 2001, any firm offering joy rides to tourists using captive elephants should register with the Animal Welfare Board of India and produce the registration certificate. However, an inquiry conducted by Idukki ACF in 2018 showed nine elephant safari firms did not possess registration certificates. Based on the report action was recommended action against the errant firms.

According to the report, the firms owned 43 captive elephants and they were charging Rs 400 per person for a 20-minute ride. Based on the report, Idukki Additional District Magistrate conducted a meeting and issued notices to the nine firms on June 18, directing them to produce registration certificates within 15 days. As the firms failed to produce the certificates, the Collector issued an order banning their functioning.

The Collector directed the Assistant Forest Conservator and tahsildar to conduct inspections in elephant safari firms and ensure that they have stopped functioning. The nine firms are Farm Tourism, Valara; Carmalagiri Elephant Camp, Korandikadu; Elephant Camp, Iruttukanam; Elephant Camp, Labbakandam, Kumili; Elephant Junction, Attappallam, Kumili; Tusker Trail, Kumili; Persian Paradise, Chakkupallam, Kumili; Green Field, Adimali; and Munnar Spice, Adimali.The Animal Welfare Board of India had written to all District Collectors in the state on March 3, 2016, requesting to initiate action against all firms using elephants for safari on collection of money without registering with the board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elephant joyrides Idukki Animal Welfare Board of India Performing Animals Registration Rules 2001
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp