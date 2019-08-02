Home States Kerala

Triple Talaq Bill: IUML MP draws flak

Moeen went to the extent of asking Wahab to quit if he was busy with other engagements. 

Triple Talaq

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Muslim Youth League national vice-president Moeen Ali Shihab Thangal has blown the lid off the simmering anger against IUML MPs for their gross lapse in Parliament, especially when minority issues were discussed. Though it was IUML national treasurer P V Abdul Wahab, MP, who drew Moeen Thangal’s ire for his absence during the discussion on the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the anger of party cadre is directed towards senior leader P K Kunhalikutty MP too.

“It was saddening that he was not present in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on Triple Talaq Bill. If the MP is that busy with other engagements, he should call it quits.

There are many capable leaders in IUML who can fill the slot,” said Moeen Shihab Thangal. IUML state general secretary K P A Majeed told Express as Wahab is a national leader of the party, the national leadership has to respond to the criticism of Moeen Ali Thangal.

