CPI commission to probe July 23 lathicharge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member CPI commission will probe all the aspects of the July 23 police lathicharge on party leaders in Kochi, including complaints against the leaders. Amid controversies and factional feud, the CPI state executive which met here on Friday tasked the commission – comprising senior leaders K P Rajendran, V Chamunni and P P Suneer – to look into the incident.

The commission will probe the lathicharge, the incidents that led to it and subsequent developments. The commission has been asked to submit its report before the next state executive meet on August 29.Meanwhile, Friday’s meet saw members levelling criticism against some of the leaders. According to sources, some members said the remarks by party secretary Kanam Rajendran had led to confusion among the cadre.

In an official statement, CPI warned against ‘hidden agenda’ aimed at attacking the party leadership and weaken the Left front. It also warned against attempts by right-wing forces to destroy the Left front and the Communist movement. “There should not be any move to fuel such attempts which aim at defaming the party before society,” said the statement, in an apparent reference to the factional feud within the party.

The lathicharge during the march taken out by the CPI Ernakulam unit to the DIG office had created a virtual divide within the party, following the state leadership’s silence on the issue. When Kanam broke his silence, it was evident he was unhappy with the march taken out by the district unit.

There were also reports that the state leadership had only given clearance for a protest march to the police station and that the district unit had, on its own, decided to extend it to the DIG office.“The state leadership has received several complaints from Ernakulam about the protest march and the lathicharge. There were also allegations that there was a deliberate attempt to create tension during the march. This may be an attempt to reignite factional feud. All the issues need to be discussed. This is why the leadership itself suggested the formation of a party commission,” said a senior leader.

Earlier in the day, the executive discussed in detail the lathicharge and the subsequent political developments. Reporting about the current political scenario, Kanam said he was sharing the dais with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the time of the lathicharge and when media reported the issue, he wasn’t aware of what had happened exactly. Later, the media created the impression that he evaded questions on the matter, he said.

Kanam said when Pinarayi informed him about a probe, he demanded it should be a high-level investigation. This was why the government announced a Collector-level probe, he said. His remarks on the issue were misconstrued, Kanam said. Some leaders reportedly said Kanam’s remarks created confusion among party workers.

In its official communication, however, the party said the state executive fully endorsed the stance taken by Kanam on the issue.

“There were attempts to suppress the steps taken by the party leadership and secretary on the issue. At a time when Left politics has been facing major challenges across the country, CPI has a major responsibility to protect the Left front and the government in the state,” said the statement.