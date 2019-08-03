Home States Kerala

Kerala Information Commission allows RTI applicants to take mobile snaps of documents

The new option may not be attractive to applicants who want to produce the copy as an authentic document before some authority.

Published: 03rd August 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Right to Information, RTI

Image used for representational purpose only

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keeping up with the times, the State Information Commission has allowed Right to Information (RTI) applicants to take mobile phone photograph of public documents required.
Information seekers can request in their application that they would opt for taking a photograph rather than waiting for the office concerned take a photocopy and send it by post.

The commission is of the view that the decision would be of immense help to the applicants seeking information from offices which do not have a photocopier and those situated in remote areas. Also, the service would become faster.  As per the existing rule, the copy of a public document is given to the applicant by charging Rs 2 for an A4-size paper. For documents of other sizes, the actual cost would be levied. “Kerala State Information Commission is the first in the country to bring in this reform. The commission will write to the state government to issue an order to take the message to all RTI officers and the public,” said Somanathan Pillai, Information Commissioner.   

However, the new option may not be attractive to applicants who want to produce the copy as an authentic document before some authority. The photocopy would be certified by the information officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Information Commission RTI applicants mobile snaps public documents
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp