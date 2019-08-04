'Dedicated and always ready to work for society': Colleagues, friends remember Basheer

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Friends and colleagues of K M Basheer in Malappuram were shocked to hear about his death. They said Basheer would live in their memories forever.

K M Basheer

Kasim Kader, a close friend and colleague, said he was in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital to receive Basheer’s body. “I went to the hospital to take care of Basheer, thinking he might have suffered some injuries in the accident. I did not know he was no more until I saw his body in the mortuary. I was shocked and I could not believe it,” he said.

Kasim and Basheer together joined Siraj Daily in 2004. Kasim said Basheer was a dedicated person who was always alert and ready to work for society.