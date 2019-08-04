Sriram crossed speed limit in an inebriated state, he didn't slow down, Wafa Feroze tells cops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Sriram demanded to drive the car along when the vehicle reached in front of Cafe Coffee Day at Kowdiar. From there, he drove the car at a high speed. Though I requested him to slow down he refused,” Wafa Feroze, the owner of the Volkswagen Vento car that was involved in the accident, told the police.

According to Wafa, who was brought to Cantonment police station to record her statement, Sriram told her to bring the car to an apartment in Kowdiar. She said he threw a cocktail party in Kowdiar to celebrate his return to state service as survey director. She also admitted that Sriram crossed the speed barrier under the influence of alcohol.

Wafa, a model, is married to an Abu Dhabi-based NRI. She reportedly used to maintain friendships with IAS and IPS officers and got acquainted with Sriram on Facebook. Although an NRI, she mostly stays in Pattom. A native of Navayikulam, Wafa told the police that she was also an invitee to the party.

Tragic end to a cocktail party

Wafa said Sriram threw a cocktail party in Kowdiar to celebrate his return to state service as survey director. She also admitted to the police that Sriram crossed the speed barrier under the influence of alcohol