Hurricane-force wind tears through Chalakudy town

People in Chalakudy on Sunday woke up to a gale-force wind which caused widespread damage within the town limits.

The houses and properties which were damage in the wind that hit Chalakudy on Sunday morning | Express

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: People in Chalakudy on Sunday woke up to a gale-force wind which caused widespread damage within the town limits.  

The howling gust tore through  Vettukadavu area in Chalakudy south around 8 am. Fearing injuries from uprooted trees and flying debris, residents rode out the windy atmosphere by choosing to remain indoors. 
“The asbestos roof of houses n the region were damaged in the wind while many trees situated in pocket roads were uprooted.

The powerful wind also damaged electric posts,” people said. A similar happening which caused considerable damage to buildings had occurred in the region in the deluge’s aftermath last year.
 

