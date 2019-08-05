Home States Kerala

SIT seeks Interpol help in Liza Wiese missing case

Her mother registered a complaint with German embassy officials, once she failed to get in touch with Liza. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case of the missing German woman has approached Interpol to interrogate Mohammed Ali, a UK citizen who accompanied Liza Wiese on her visit to the state. 

The team, led by ACP Sheen Tharayil, sent a questionnaire to Interpol, which then reportedly issued a Blue Notice. A Blue Notice is a notification published by Interpol to locate, identify or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation. 

“We have sent a set of questions to Interpol to interrogate Mohammed Ali, as part of the investigation. Interpol will grill him and send us the answers. The case can move forward only after this process. So we are waiting for news from their end,” Sheen told Express. 

Earlier, the investigation team had revealed that Liza Wiese and Ali had stayed together in a resort at Varkala. They were also in the company of two other couples, whom police identified to be from Bengaluru and Kerala.

As per sources, Liza checked into the resort along with Ali and they shared a room. They stayed there during the middle of March and later checked out. It was also found that the resort had not filled the mandatory ‘Form C’ on behalf of the two foreigners. 

Liza went missing from Thiruvananthapuram International airport on March 7, upon her arrival from Stockholm via Dubai. Her mother registered a complaint with German embassy officials, once she failed to get in touch with Liza. 

