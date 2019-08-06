Home States Kerala

Pressure from media, politicians to frame Sriram: Counsel

There was enormous pressure from political parties and media to ‘frame’ Sriram Venkataraman in the accident case, his counsel told the court on Monday.  

Published: 06th August 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sriram Venkataraman being taken in an ambulance to the district jail

Sriram Venkataraman being taken in an ambulance to the district jail on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  There was enormous pressure from political parties and media to ‘frame’ Sriram Venkataraman in the accident case, his counsel told the court on Monday. In an argument that could favour the IAS officer in his bail application, the counsel pointed out that though Sriram has been under police custody for three days, cops could not verify his fingerprints with that found on the car steering.

Moving his bail plea, the counsel further pointed out the blood test could not find presence of alcohol. Following this, the Judicial First Class Magistrate postponed the hearing of the petition to Tuesday.  The counsel argued the IAS officer has been a law-abiding citizen.

To support the conspiracy theory, he argued that section 304 of IPC was added in the case following media pressure.  With the blood test turning negative, Sriram is likely to obtain bail. He is now at the trauma care unit of Medical College Hospital. The IAS officer was initially charged with IPC 304 A (causing death by negligence). Later IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added.

Custody sought
The police team probing the case also filed a petition before the court seeking Sriram’s custody for further interrogation and evidence collection. The petition will be considered on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriram Venkataraman IAS officer
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp