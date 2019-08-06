PSC spots malpractice, removes SFI leaders from constable ranklist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development in the PSC exam controversy, University College stabbing case accused Shivaranjith and Nizam along with SFI leader Pranav were removed from the police constable ranklist and were barred for life from writing PSC examinations. The decision has been taken after PSC’s internal Vigilance committee unearthed major irregularities and malpractice in the constable exam in which former SFI leaders Shivaranjith secured first rank and another accused Nizam secured 27th rank. SFI university unit committee member Pranav was the second rank holder.

An internal vigilance committee constituted by the Kerala Public Service Commission came out with a report that malpractices have taken place in the PSC examination for recruitment of police constables to the Kerala Armed Battalion.

In an official statement, PSC said its internal vigilance committee report submitted on August 5, 2019, found that all the three resorted to malpractice in the PSC examination. The commission will be approaching state police for registering a criminal case in the matter. The interim report of the internal vigilance committee also mentions that modern technological aid might have been used for engaging in the malpractice.

The committee also carried out detailed investigation pertaining to the registered mobile phones of the three candidates, with the support of police cyber cell. The cyber cell found that malpractice was conducted using smart phones and watches.

3 get SMS at same time

There are reports that Sivaranjith, Nizam and Pranav used mobile phones while attending the exam. The investigation team found that the three got answers through SMS messages. Though exam was meant for Kasaragod police camp, the three wrote the exam from three different centres