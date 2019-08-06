Home States Kerala

PSC spots malpractice, removes SFI leaders from constable ranklist

In an official statement, PSC said its internal vigilance committee report submitted on August 5, 2019, found that all the three resorted to malpractice in the PSC examination.

Published: 06th August 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a major development in the PSC exam controversy, University College stabbing case accused Shivaranjith and Nizam along with SFI leader Pranav were removed from the police constable ranklist and were barred for life from writing PSC examinations. The decision has been taken after PSC’s internal Vigilance committee unearthed major irregularities and malpractice in the constable exam in which former SFI leaders Shivaranjith secured first rank and another accused Nizam secured 27th rank. SFI university unit committee member Pranav was the second rank holder. 

An internal vigilance committee constituted by the Kerala Public Service Commission came out with a report that malpractices have taken place in the PSC examination for recruitment of police constables to the Kerala Armed Battalion. 

In an official statement, PSC said its internal vigilance committee report submitted on August 5, 2019, found that all the three resorted to malpractice in the PSC examination. The commission will be approaching state police for registering a criminal case in the matter. The interim report of the internal vigilance committee also mentions that modern technological aid might have been used for engaging in the malpractice.

The committee also carried out detailed investigation pertaining to the registered mobile phones of the three candidates, with the support of police cyber cell. The cyber cell found that malpractice was conducted using smart phones and watches.

3 get SMS at same time
There are reports that Sivaranjith, Nizam and Pranav used mobile phones while attending the exam. The investigation team found that the three got answers through SMS messages. Though exam was meant for Kasaragod police camp, the three wrote the exam from three different centres

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University College PSC exam SFI
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp