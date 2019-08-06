Sriram’s blood test finds no trace of alcohol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than 60 hours after the accident caused by IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman in which journalist KM Basheer was killed, the government on Monday suspended the officer from service. However, the chemical examination report of Sriram’s blood sample submitted to the police said there was no trace of alcohol. It was expected as, in a glaring lapse on the part of investigators, the blood samples were taken about nine hours after the accident. In view of these lapses, Museum Crime SI Jayaprakash has been suspended pending inquiry for dereliction of duty.

Under pressure from various corners, the government has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under ADGP (Law and Order) Sheikh Darvesh Sahib to probe the incident. Meanwhile, the bail application filed by Sriram was postponed to Tuesday. Sriram has been suspended with immediate effect under Rule 3 (3) of All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

However, the order issued by the chief secretary does not mention that he was driving drunk which was testified by his co-passenger in the car, Wafa Firoze, to the police and the court in her secret deposition. The secret deposition made by Wafa states that Sriram was at the wheel in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident.

In a separate development, State Police Chief Loknath Behera constituted an SIT under ADGP Sheikh Darvesh to investigate the incident and asked it to submit the report as soon as possible. The other members of the team are Crime Branch SP A Shahnavas, City Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner Sheen Tharayil, Coastal police station Inspector A Ajichandran Nair, and Crime Branch Inspector S S Suresh Babu. Sheen Tharayil is the investigating officer. The team will also probe the alleged police lapses.

Museum Crime SI Jayaprakash has been suspended pending inquiry as it was he who allowed Wafa to go home without recording her statement after the accident on Friday night. He did not use the breathalyser to check whether Sriram was drunk. It was this lapse that allowed Sriram to evade medical examination at the General Hospital and delayed his blood test by nine hours. On Sunday, the state capital witnessed high drama as the police and state machinery tried hard to save the IAS officer from the media glare. The officer was arrested and remanded on Saturday following the accident.

Suspension order lacks clarity

The suspension order against Sriram Venkataraman was issued on the basis of a letter given by the Museum Station House Officer and his judicial custody ordered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram. No other reason has been mentioned in the suspension order. Similarly, it is not clear how much time he would be placed under suspension.

The order says the officer will be eligible for subsistence allowance under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, during the period of suspension. As per the amended All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Amendment Rules, 2015, the suspension of an IAS officer by state will have to be intimated to the Centre within 48 hours. A copy of the order and reasons for suspension have to be communicated. The state cannot hold an officer suspended beyond 30 days if the Centre does not affirm suspension or if disciplinary proceedings are not initiated.

Sriram Venkataraman

Political leaders want Sriram to resign

T’Puram: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan on Monday said IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman, who was involved in the accident which killed journalist K M Basheer, should resign and accept his mistake. He was speaking at the commemoration meeting of the late journalist at Thiruvananthapuram, press club, here on Monday. Jayarajan said the state government would not protect Sriram. He said justice will be served to Basheer’s family.

Electricity Minister M M Mani said the young journalist lost his life to rash driving. “The government will not allow the accused to escape from this”, said Mani. He said the media had always favoured Sriram. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said a bureaucrat’s involvement in such an issue was un heard of in the state. KPCC and Kerala Media Academy will provide I1 lakh each to Basheer’s family.

5member team to probe accident

Officer Punished

