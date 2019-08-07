Home States Kerala

'Just like an elder sister': Fr Uzhunnalil, rescued from ISIS captivity, remembers Sushma Swaraj

On March 4, 2016 a rebel group in Yemen held Father Tom Uzhunnalil captive and released him only on September 13, 2017.

Published: 07th August 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Father Tom Uzhunnalil in Kerala. (Photo by special arrangement)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Father Tom Uzhunnalil, the Keralite priest who was abducted in March 2016 by Islamic State terrorists from Aden and rescued after 18 months thanks to late Sushma Swaraj's intervention, became emotional Wednesday on hearing about the former External Affairs Minister's death.

Talking to PTI, Father Uzhunnalil described Swaraj as a humane and compassionate person.

The priest said he heard the sad news in the morning and prayed to God for her soul to rest in peace.

On March 4, 2016 a rebel group in Yemen held him captive and released him only on September 13, 2017.

VIEW PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj

"I was in their captivity for 557 days. The group members gave me food and kept me alive. I don't know why I was held captive and how I was released later," said the priest, now associated with Don Bosco.

He said his memory went back to his first contact with Swaraj on September 13, 2017 when he was freed and he reached Rome.

"She called me over phone and reassured me of every help. Her way of conversing with me was such that I felt she was speaking to me just like my own elder sister with so much love and affection and concern," Uzhunnalil said.

READ HERE | RIP Sushma Swaraj: India loses its people’s minister, a powerful orator

Swaraj also discussed with him how she met the Holy Father in Rome on the occasion of canonisation of Mother Teresa and the way Sister Mary Sally was also rescued on March 4, 2016.

After he returned from Rome to India, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj.

"I felt like a family member enquiring about me. Such a humane and compassionate person she was. That's my experience with her," he said.

Swaraj had tweeted about rescuing Father Uzhunnalil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Father Uzhunnalil Uzhunnalil Sushma Swaraj
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp