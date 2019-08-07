Mullappally urges Guv to dismiss chairman, members

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Tuesday urged Governor P Sathasivam to dismiss the chairman and members of the Public Service Commission (PSC), saying it had lost its credibility. He said he would meet the Governor to discuss the issue in detail.

Mullappally said the examination malpractices were just the tip of the iceberg. “Lakhs of unemployed youths aspire to clear PSC examinations. The Chief Minister and his party have destroyed PSC. Immediate action should be taken to restore its credibility,” he said.He said the Congress will provide a house to the family of Noushad, who was killed by SDPI men last week.