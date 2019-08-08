Church expels Sister Lucy for 'lifestyle violation'

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sr Lucy Kalapura, who protested against rape-accused Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has been dismissed from her congregation for not adhering to its lifestyle norms. The congregation’s superior general Sr Ann Joseph issued the decree on Monday based on the decision by General Council on May 11.“You were given the required canonical warnings.

However, you did not show the needed remorse and you failed to give a satisfactory explanation for your lifestyle in violation of the proper law of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC),” said Sr Ann.

Sr Ann also cited the relevant part of the letter from the Vatican granting confirmation of Sr Lucy’s dismissal.



Sr Lucy, who stays at Karakkamala convent of Mananthavady Diocese in Wayanad, has been given an option to recourse against the decree within 10 days from Wednesday.

If Sr Lucy accepts the letter, she will have to leave the congregation within 10 days. “In case you accept this decree of dismissal without any recourse, as per the canon law and decree of confirmation, you are to leave the community within 10 days from the reception of this communication, after having handed over your religious habit to the superior of your local community,” said Sr Ann.

Sr Lucy was banned from church activities last September and relieved of her duties for taking part in the protest of nuns demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco in the rape case.

I’ll file appeal, says the nun

Sr Lucy said she would fight the battle legally and send a letter to the Vatican showing her innocence. “They can’t make me move out of my home. I’ll make an appeal to the Vatican,” said Sr Lucy.

Faced with dismissal from the congregation she wholeheartedly dedicated her life to, Sr Lucy Kalapura is in no mood to back down without a fight. “I will not leave this congregation that I have given my life to since I don’t believe that I have done anything wrong in the eyes of God. How can they dismiss me from the congregation for questioning the wrongs in the Church?” asks Sr Lucy.

The nuns’ steadfast support of their sister, who had allegedly been raped by Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, had resulted in the arrest and interrogation of the bishop last year and had drawn the ire of the Church for not toeing the official line.

Sr Lucy works as a high school teacher at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School in Dwaraka, Wayanad. “I have spent a large part of my life working tirelessly for the congregation. Such a harsh punitive action despite my age and services for the church makes it appear as if some sort of revenge is being taken on me for all the productive and right things I have done so far.

I will fight it legally,” said Sr Lucy. “I will make an appeal to the Vatican and prove my innocence; they cannot force me out of the congregation,” said Sr Lucy. According to Sr Jesmy, who left CMC 11 years ago, in a majority of congregations and convents, nuns are facing mental harassment due to which many have opted to move out.