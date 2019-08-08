Kerala HC questions govt’s inaction in IAS Sriram drunk driving case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering a petition filed by the state government seeking to cancel the bail granted to Sriram Venkataraman, the High Court asked, “What was the justification in not conducting a medical test according to the law when a person was booked for drunken driving?” The court also criticised the police for the delay in taking blood sample.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate granted bail to Sriram, who is accused of fatally knocking down journalist KM Basheer with a car allegedly under the influence of alcohol last week. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the offence committed by the IAS officer was serious as he was very well aware of the consequences.