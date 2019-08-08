Kerala rains: International flights diverted, delayed at Kochi, Kozhikode airports

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Due to the fall in air visibility to below minimum, flights from Karipur airport have been diverted. Gulf Air (260) (Bahrain to Kozhikode), which was to land at Kozhikode at 4:30 am was diverted to Kochi.

Etihad 250, (Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode) which was was to land at 4:45 am was diverted to Coimbatore before coming back at 9:16 am. Etihad 251 (Kozhikode to Abu Dhabi), which was scheduled to take off at 5:45 am, has been rescheduled to 12 am at night today.

The Air India Express (Trivandrum to Kozhikode) supposed to land at Kozhikode at 10:55 am was diverted to Kochi and arrived at Kozhikode at 1:45 pm.

Delayed flights: Air India Express393 (Kozhikode to Kuwait), Air India Express351 ( Kozhikode to Sharjah) Air India Express373 (Kozhikode to Doha). The rescheduled time of these flights has not been decided.

At Kochi, Indigo flight 6E 683 (Hyderabad to Kochi) was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram aiport. Indigo flight 6E 5311 (Mumbai to Kochi) was diverted to Madurai. It returned to Kochi at 3:00 pm, an airport spokesman said.