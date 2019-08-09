Home States Kerala

Periyar on the verge of overflowing; Aluva on high alert

Residents wary of another deluge; as many as four camps opened; 30 families shifted to safer places; authorities monitoring situation.

Published: 09th August 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 02:43 PM

The Periyar in full spate at Aluva Manappuaram on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After facing the worst flood last year, residents of Aluva are on the brink of another deluge as the water level rose in the Periyar River at an alarming rate on Thursday evening. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and measures are in place to evacuate residents in case of an emergency.

Kerala rains: International flights diverted, delayed at Kochi, Kozhikode airports

As many as four relief camps were opened in Aluva Municipality and nearby panchayats. Around 30 families were shifted to safer places. Anwar Sadath, MLA, said water level in the Periyar on Thursday night was the same as the level on August 14 last year. “Several parts of Aluva are facing flood threat. A few byroads have been closed. We have contacted the Revenue Minister to ensure that all precautions are taken to prevent a flood situation similar to last year,” Anwar said. Around 12 families at Chengal and Vattathara areas in Kanjoor panchayat were shifted to safer places. A relief camp was opened at St Sebastian’s High School, Kanjoor. Several apartment dwellers living near the Periyar have started moving out to safer places.

However, vehicle movement on National Highway 544 was not affected. “The public will be alarmed if the NH is flooded. All the departments have been directed to be alert and ready for launching rescue operation in case of an emergency,” Anwar said. Meanwhile, authorities hope that water level in Aluva will come down soon. “The water level at Boothathankettu dam came down on Thursday night. So, we expect that water level comes down in Aluva area as well,” said a Fire and Rescue Services Department officer.

