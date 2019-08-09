Home States Kerala

River waters flowing at dangerous levels, warns Kerala CM Vijayan

He said the rain was expected to weaken by Sunday, but high-intensity rain would resume by August 15, adding that precautions have been taken to meet the challenge.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said people living near river banks need to take precautions to meet emergency situations. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With torrential rain estimated to continue for the next 24 hours, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said people living near river banks need to take precautions to meet emergency situations. Briefing the media after a flood review, he said the waters in rivers such as the Periyar, Valapattanampuzha, Kuthirapuzha and Kurumanpuzha were flowing at dangerous levels.

“We have received a warning regarding the river flow from the Central Water Commission. We are keeping a close watch on the Chaliyar river as more water is likely to flow into it with the destruction of the Contour canal in Tamil Nadu,” said the Chief Minister. Low-lying areas in Aluva and Kalady were inundated with water after the Periyar river began overflowing.

He said the shutters of Banasurasagar dam would be opened soon as the water level has reached 78 per cent of the reservoir's capacity. The shutters of the Kutiyadi and Peringalkuthu dams have already been opened after the rain intensified.

“There is a warning mechanism in place to inform people regarding the opening of dam shutters,” said the Chief Minister.

He said the rain was expected to weaken by Sunday, but high-intensity rain would resume by August 15. “The situation will not be as bad as last year. We have taken precautions to meet the challenges,” he added.

The Chief Minister said a rescue team involving officers of the NDRF, police, fire force and forest department reached the landslide-affected Meppadi in Wayanad. “The roads have been blocked. But the rescue team reached through the forest route. We may have to airdrop machines to carry out the rescue operation,” he said. A medical team has been sent to attend to the affected people, he said, adding that those marooned on the other side of Pattumala hill would be rescued soon.

Two teams of the Madras Regiment will reach Palakkad and supplement the efforts of three teams from the Pangod military camp. “The Air Force has also expressed its readiness to join the rescue operation. If needed, we can ask for more army units.” said the Chief Minister. Fishermen trained in rescue operation would be deployed in affected areas, he added.

Efforts are being made to install portable mobile towers to restore communication. Three transportation engineering teams would also reach the state soon to repair the damage caused to transportation.

