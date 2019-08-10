Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it

Seven bodies, including of women and children, have been recovered so far, and they all were natives of Puthumala in Meppadi grama panchayat 

Published: 10th August 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

PUTHUMALA: Puthumala was a tea-estate village in Wayanad buzzing with activities until Thursday evening, but a landslide has made it silent, washing away almost every single life there in a flash. Remnants of houses are floating in the water which now flows as if nothing has happened.

Seven bodies, including of women and children, have been recovered so far, and they all were natives of Puthumala in Meppadi grama panchayat. Several more are believed to be under the debris.

The number, many fear, could be close to 50.

There is panic all around as nearby Chooralmala and Mundakai are also under threat, with showers coming down thick and fast. Evacuation is on, but difficult.

Kerala rains: 28 dead, 64,000 in 738 relief camps; red alert for 7 districts on Saturday

Puthumala post office, Chamundeshwary temple, Puthumala mosque, Harrison Malayalam tea estate canteen, a playground and many houses were washed away.

“Avaran and Aboobacker were heading for Pachakkad in their white car when water came gushing down the hill. I saw the current sweeping the car away, bringing it back and then away again,” Abid P M, an eyewitness, told Express.

Both of them are missing. So are eight others Abid knows personally in the neighbourhood.

“There isn’t any information either about two Tamil Nadu natives who came to visit the estate welfare officer,” he said.

Two padees (settlements) of tea-estate labourers went with the water. Labourers from Madhya Pradesh, however, are believed to be safe.

WATCH: Kerala rain triggers landslides in Wayanad, rescue ops hampered

“The landslide occurred in the high range of Pachakkad at 4.15pm. As it was evening, there were many labourers in the canteen,” said P Ravi of Chooralmala.

Divisional Forest Officer (Social Forestry) M Rajeevan, who was on the spot, said they are fast shifting the people to Meppadi as landslide threat still looms.

“Searching in the debris isn’t possible now due to the threat as well as the continuing rain,” said Rajeevan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puthumala Wayanad Kerala floods Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp