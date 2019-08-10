Kerala floods: Full list of cancelled trains between Tamil Nadu and Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of rail passengers have been left stranded in Chennai and other parts of the State as a majority of trains have been cancelled between Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the last three days due to heavy rains in Kerala.

In a statement, the Southern Railways said heavy rains resulted in landslides and water logging on railway tracks in Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram divisions as a result of which these trains were cancelled.

Cancellation of trains on August 10:

Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram Mail

Chennai Central - Mangalore West Coast Express

Chennai - Thiruvananthapuram Super Fast Express

Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Mail

Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai Super Fast express

Chennai - Alappuzha Super-Fast Express

Kochuveli – Chandigarh Sampark Kranti biweekly Super Fast Express

Thiruvananthapuram - Lokmanya Tilak Netravati Express

Alappuzha - Kannur Executive Express

Kochuveli - Shri Ganganagar Express

Thiruvananthapuram - Shalimar Super Fast Express

All of the above trains have been cancelled on Saturday.

Partial cancellation:

The Ernakulam–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express journey commenced on August 10 partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Mangaluru Junction.

Chennai–Mangalure Express journey commenced on August 10 will be terminated at Palakkad.

The Coimbatore–Hisar AC Super-Fast Express journey commenced on August 10 partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Mangaluru Junction. The short terminated at Coimbatore.

The Gorakpur–Thiruvanthapuram Rapti Sagar Express journey commenced on August 8 will also be terminated at Coimbatore.

The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express journey commenced on August 10 is partially cancelled between Thrissur and Coimbatore Junction. The train ran upto Thrissur. Similarly, the KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam Intercity Express journey commenced on August 10 terminated at Coimbatore.

The Alappuzha-Chennai Express journey commenced on August 10 will run up to Palakkad.

The Nagercoil–Mangalore Ernad express run up to Thrissur and Nagercoil–Mangalore Parasuram Express terminated at Wadakkachery on Saturday.

Diversion of trains:

The Kanniyakumari-KSR Bengaluru express which left Kanniyakumari at 10 am on Saturday, was diverted via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem and Jolarpet.

The Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Kerala express which left on Saturday was diverted via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem and Jolarpet.

The Kanyakumari–Mumbai CST express was also diverted via Nagercoil – Tirunelveli – Madurai – Dindigul – Karur – Erode on Saturday.

Ticket refund extended up to September 15

Rail passengers who booked the tickets in trains that were cancelled between August 7 and 10 can apply for refund upto September 15.

In a statement railway said since passengers were moving out to safer places, they were not in a position to retrieve their tickets and bring them to the station for cancellation.

“Therefore it has been decided that cancellation of tickets will be permitted upto September 15 as against the normal rule of upto three days from the date of journey,” said the statement.

The public can apply to the Railways for refund after obtaining cancellation forms at any stations. Similarly, passengers who have booked e-tickets were also permitted, as a special case, to submit claims for refund upto September 15. The refund requests should be addressed to the Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger Marketing, Southern railway, Moore Market Complex, Chennai 600003, said railways.

