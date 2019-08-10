Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Full list of cancelled trains between Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The Southern Railways said heavy rains resulted in landslides and water logging on railway tracks in Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram divisions as a result of which these trains were cancelled.

Published: 10th August 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods, Kerala rains

Kerala saw landslides, rivers going into spate, bridges getting washed away, flights getting diverted, trains getting delayed and road traffic coming to a standstill in many places. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of rail passengers have been left stranded in Chennai and other parts of the State as a majority of trains have been cancelled between Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the last three days due to heavy rains in Kerala.

In a statement, the Southern Railways said heavy rains resulted in landslides and water logging on railway tracks in Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram divisions as a result of which these trains were cancelled.

Cancellation of trains on August 10:

Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram  Mail 

Chennai Central - Mangalore West Coast Express 

Chennai - Thiruvananthapuram Super Fast Express 
Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Mail 
Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai Super Fast express   
Chennai - Alappuzha Super-Fast Express
Kochuveli – Chandigarh Sampark Kranti biweekly Super Fast Express 
Thiruvananthapuram - Lokmanya Tilak Netravati Express 
Alappuzha - Kannur Executive Express 
Kochuveli - Shri Ganganagar Express 
Thiruvananthapuram - Shalimar Super Fast Express 

All of the above trains have been cancelled on Saturday.

Also Read - Kerala rains: KSRTC suspend service through Alappuzha – Changanassery road

Partial cancellation:

The Ernakulam–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express journey commenced on August 10 partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Mangaluru Junction. 
Chennai–Mangalure Express journey commenced on August 10 will be terminated at Palakkad.

The Coimbatore–Hisar AC Super-Fast Express journey commenced on August 10 partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Mangaluru Junction. The short terminated at Coimbatore.

The Gorakpur–Thiruvanthapuram Rapti Sagar Express journey commenced on August 8 will also be terminated at Coimbatore.

The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express journey commenced on August 10 is partially cancelled between Thrissur and Coimbatore Junction. The train ran upto Thrissur. Similarly, the KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam Intercity Express journey commenced on August 10 terminated at Coimbatore.

The Alappuzha-Chennai Express journey commenced on August 10 will run up to Palakkad.  

The Nagercoil–Mangalore Ernad express run up to Thrissur and Nagercoil–Mangalore Parasuram Express terminated at Wadakkachery on Saturday.

Diversion of trains:

The Kanniyakumari-KSR Bengaluru express which left Kanniyakumari at 10 am on Saturday, was diverted via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem and Jolarpet. 

The Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Kerala express which left on Saturday was diverted via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem and Jolarpet. 

The Kanyakumari–Mumbai CST express was also diverted via Nagercoil – Tirunelveli – Madurai – Dindigul – Karur – Erode on Saturday.

Also See:

Ticket refund extended up to September 15

Rail passengers who booked the tickets in trains that were cancelled between August 7 and 10 can apply for refund upto September 15.

In a statement railway said since passengers were moving out to safer places, they were not in a position to retrieve their tickets and bring them to the station for cancellation.

“Therefore it has been decided that cancellation of tickets will be permitted upto September 15 as against the normal rule of upto three days from the date of journey,” said the statement.

The public can apply to the Railways for refund after obtaining cancellation forms at any stations. Similarly, passengers who have booked e-tickets were also permitted, as a special case, to submit claims for refund upto September 15. The refund requests should be addressed to the Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger Marketing, Southern railway, Moore Market Complex, Chennai 600003, said railways.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala trains Kerala-TN trains TN-Kerala trains Kerala rains Cancelled trains
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp