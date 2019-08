Kerala floods: Railways cancels trains from Chennai and Mangaluru to Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Southern Railways on Saturday cancelled all express trains running between from Chennai and Mangaluru to Kerala due to grim flood situation in Kerala. Tracks in several areas have become unusable following heavy rainfall, landslides and waterlogging, the railway said.

"Major issues noted in the track between Ottappalam-Shornur and Feroke- Kallai stretch," a railway officer said.

The trains which were cancelled on Saturday are:

Train No 16604 - Thiruvananthapuram – Mangalore Maveli Express

Train No 16629 - Thiruvananthapuram – Mangalore Malabar Express

Train No 16347 - Thiruvananthapuram – Mangalore Express

Train No 16307 - Alappuzha - Kannur Executive Express

Train No 12645 – Ernakulam Junction – Nizamuddin Millennium super-fast Express

Train No 16188 – Ernakulam – Karaikal Ernakulam Express

Train No 16359 – Ernakulam - Patna Express

Train No 16305 – Ernakulam - Kannur Intercity Express

Train No 16527 – Yesvantpur - Kannur Express

Train No 16315 – KSR Bengaluru - Kochuveli Express

The cancelled trains from Mangaluru Central on Friday are:

Train No 12686-Mangaluru Central-Dr. MGR Chennai Central SF Express

Train No 12602-Mangaluru Central-Dr. MGR Chennai Central mail

Railway official said that Train No 16316-Kochuveli-KSR Bengaluru Express, which left Kochuveli at 4:45 pm on Friday has been diverted via Thiruvananthapuram, Nagercoil Town, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode and Salem.

The cancelled trains from Dr MGR Chennai on Friday are:

Train No 12685-Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central super-fast

Train No 22639 - Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Alappuzha super-fast Express

Train No 12685-Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central super-fast

Train No 22639 - Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Alappuzha super-fast Express

Meanwhile, Railways informed that special trains will operate to clear the stranded passengers with reserved seats on Friday.

Train No. 02640 Ernakulam- Chennai Egmore via Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, Madurai will leave from Ernakulam Jn at 5 pm. Stoppage: Tripunithura, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chenganur, Kayankulam, Kollam, Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram central, Nagercoil Town, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Villupuram and Tambaram.

Train No. 02623 MGR Chennai Central-Kollam via Chennai Egmore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thiruvananthapuram central will be leaving from MGR Central at 8 pm on Friday. The stoppages are Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil Town, Thiruvananthapuram Central, and Varkala.