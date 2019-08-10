Left leaders’ detention in Kashmir decried by their party's Kerala cadres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM and CPI state leaderships condemned the incident where Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, general secretaries of the two parties respectively, were detained at Srinagar airport. In a statement issued here, the CPM pointed out that the Left party leaders went to Kashmir after informing the Governor.

The political party leaders have the right to meet the political leaders in Kashmir. The Modi rule has termed Kashmir into a virtual detention centre, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in a statement.

The BJP has been trying to implement its communal agenda by bifurcating Kashmir, said CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran adding that there should be strong protests against the Fascist act of the BJP government at the Centre.