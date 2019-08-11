Amit Shah promises 'liberal support' to flood-hit Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has conveyed to Governor P Sathasivam that the Union government would offer "liberal support" to the state in view of the flood situation. This follows the Governor submitting a report on the losses caused by the flood and landslides, the status of rescue operations and the present flood situation in Kerala to the Union Home Minister.

The Governor also apprised the situation over phone to the Home Minister and sought more support for relief operations in landslide affected areas of Malappuram and other districts.

The Governor’s report cites the rising death toll, the extent of damage caused in different districts, the magnitude of displacement of people, the hurdles in rescue work and the possibility of further damages in the coming days if the rains continue with the same intensity.

The report also appreciates the coordinated efforts of the state government, the armed forces, Coast Guard and other agencies.

The Governor informed the Union Home Minister that he has assured the Chief Minister, full cooperation with regard to rescue and relief operations.