Forecast brings hope to rain-battered Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Met Department prediction that the intensity of rain would decrease from Sunday has come as a relief to the state which has been bearing the brunt of incessant rain for the past few days.

In a special bulletin, the weatherman said a fresh low-pressure area was likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around August 12. However, it is not expected to increase the intensity of rain over Kerala significantly, except in isolated pockets and ghat regions.

Met Department chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said from Sunday onwards, there would be no ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ (above 204.4 mm in 24 hours) over any parts of the state.

This decrease in intensity of rainfall is slated to continue till August 12, he said. Rainfall intensity is slated to increase, with ‘heavy’ (64.5 mm - 115.5 mm in 24 hours) to ‘very heavy’ (115.6 to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) rainfall at isolated places over central Kerala on August 13 and southern parts of the state on August 14. From August 15, rain intensity will decrease for the subsequent three to five days, he said.