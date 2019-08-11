Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: With a bang, a big chunk of hill caved in at Malappuram

With three more deaths reported on Friday, the death toll has reached nine.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel rescuing flood-hit people at Ranni Kurumbanmuzhi causeway. | (Shaji Vettipuram | EPS)

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The devastating landslide was a bolt from the blue for residents of Boothanam Colony near Kavalappara. Though the authorities issued an alert and asked residents to evacuate the area, they did not pay heed to the warning. Most people chose to stay in their houses, assuming that the scene would be similar to last year when there was no landslide despite a warning. 

Rafeek, 32, Poovakadan house, said his neighbour Kareem and family did not get the time to escape when the landslide occurred.

“Kareem was talking to his wife and a friend when a big chunk of the hill nearby caved in and came tumbling down, flattening their house,” said Rafeek, who spent the night on Thursday on another hill quite far away with his family as he feared there could be more landslides. 

Even people who had come to the colony to convince residents about the need to evacuate were trapped under the debris.

“Jayan and his friend went to the colony to meet people and tell them about the need to shift to safer ground. Jayan was injured in the landslide but his friend is still missing,” said a resident.

Six more bodies were recovered from the area on Saturday.

The deceased are Santhosh Kumar, Valakath House; Mathirikkulam Mohamad’ s wife Fousia, 40; his daughter nicknamed Thumpi, 8; Mathi, 75; Chelari Gopi’s daughter, Prajitha, 13; and Poothani Muhamadali’s daughter Abitha.

With three more deaths reported on Friday, the death toll has reached nine. Malappuram district police chief Abdul Kareem said rescue operations were being carried out at specific spots in the landslide area. 

The water level in  Idukki reservoir was  2336.66 ft on Saturday at 1 pm. The catchment areas of the dam recorded 32.4 mm rainfall on Saturday.

The average rainfall recorded in Idukki on Saturday was 48.372 mm, with Devikulam recording the highest of 94.6 mm. Idukki, Peermade, Thodupuzha and Udumbanchola recorded 32.4mm, 67 mm, 38.06 mm and 9.8 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malappuram Kerala floods monsoon Heavy rains Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp