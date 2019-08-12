Kerala floods: Father of cancer-hit boy donates money saved for treatment

By Online Desk

Another August, another flood.

The manner is which Kerala united to help the countless who were hit in the 2018 deluge - the worst in the state's history - made a lasting impression.

With the state ravaged by rains again, good samaritans are coming to the fore once more. The stories of their donations are heartwarming and have won a lot of praise. We feature some of these selfless people, who have once again brought hope rushing back in these trying times:

Anas Asna - Father of a boy battling cancer

A native of Adoor town in Pathanamthitta, Anas' decision to use the money that he has been saving for the treatment of his son, who is battling cancer, has shocked many.

Anas' young son needs to get admitted at the Regional Cancer Centre for further treatment later this week, but he believes the suffering of those affected by the floods is far worse than the situation that his family is facing.

"My son is getting admitted at the RCC again this coming Friday. My family is facing a financial crisis, but it is nothing when compared to the suffering of those who have lost everything in the deluge. So we have decided to donate the amount we had saved for his treatment to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). Our Kerala will overcome this crisis," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

As soon as his post went viral, many promised complete support for the treatment of his son and said they will bring the case to the attention of health minister KK Shailaja.

Asif Ali - the waiter who has promised to donate his tips and more

A native of Kottakkal in Malappuram, Asif Ali has been working in a hotel in Saudi Arabia for the past four years.

The sole breadwinner of a family that includes his old parents and a sister, Asif has decided to contribute his Eid ul-Adha allowance to the CMDRF. In a Facebook post on Monday, Asif said he had saved the money he got as tips from foreign customers, and this too will be transferred to the account as well.

"I have my mother, father and six sisters back at home. Five of them have been married off, but there are still many responsibilities left. Been working in "Meenkada" Restaurant in Saudi for four years. This money was given to me as tip by foreign customers, got my Bakrid allowance from the boss as well. I will contribute this to the CMDRF. My decision is to contribute more money than I did last time," Asif wrote on Facebook along with photos of the money he had set aside.

PM Noushad - the street vendor who felt giving was the best way to celebrate Eid

A cloth-seller at Ernakulam Broadway market, Noushad has set an example by donating his entire stock to the relief camps in Nilambur and Wayanad.

A resident of Malippuram near Vypeen in Kochi, Noushad had brought new stock for the festival sale but contributed them to the relief volunteers instead. He says there is no better way of celebrating the Eid al-Adha this year than this.

Noushad with his family

"We cannot take any of these along when we leave this place. God will repay me for whatever I give today. Tomorrow is Eid al-Adha and this is how I am planning to celebrate it this year. This is a small thing that I can do to those people who are facing nature's fury," Noushad said.

Aadhi Balasudha - the man who will sell his scooter

During the deluge of 2018, many Keralites had accepted the "salary challenge" in which people were asked to contribute an amount equal to one month's salary to the CMDRF.

Aadhi, a photographer and graphic designer by profession. on Sunday said he has no permanent income, but will sell his two-wheeler and contribute the entire amount to the relief fund this year.

"I just make so much money to meet my day-to-day expenses, since I have no salary. Hence I have decided to sell by scooter to a neighbour to contribute to the CMDRF. We shall overcome..." Aadhi posted on Facebook, along with a photo of his Honda Dio.

With rains subsiding in many parts of Kerala, search operations are underway in landslide-hit areas of Kavalappara and Puthumala in Malappuram and Wayanad, even as the toll in the monsoon fury climbed to 76 . Over 2.87 lakh persons have sought refuge in relief camps.