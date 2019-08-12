Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas in Malappuram

Rahul Gandhi visits landslide-hit Kavalappara (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, visited the flood and landslide-hit areas in Kavalappara.
Rahul reached Malankara Catholic Church, the main relief camp in the area, around 4.45 pm. He met with the people there and enquired the situation of their houses while assuring all possible help.
He said he would ask the Centre to allot a special package for the state in this regard.

Though visiting the landslide-hit area in Bhoothanam Colony was not in his schedule, Rahul improvised and visited Kavalappara. He assessed the rescue operations and talked to the rescue team in the area.  
After visiting Kavalappara, Rahul proceeded to the relief camp functioning at Dr Gafoor Memorial MES Mampad College. He also visited a camp at Kunduthodu near Mampad.

Rahul later held a review meeting of rescue operations with the district administration officials at Malappuram Guest House. He will proceed to Wayanad on Monday and hold a meeting with the district administration there.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, District Congress Committee president V V Prakash, senior Congress leaders Aryadan Mohammed, K C Venugopal and other Congress leaders accompanied Rahul Gandhi in his visit. Mullappally Ramachandran urged Congress workers to actively participate in rescue operations.

