Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Kavalappara cousins sleep together in grave too

The duo was daughters of brothers Victor and Vinoj, who were living in the same house which was swept away in the tragedy. 

Published: 13th August 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jancy, mother of Aleena, weeping while the bodies of Aleena and Anagha were being taken to graveyard at the cemetery of St. Mary’s Church, Bhoothanam, on Monday. | (A Sanesh | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KAVALAPPARA: A small crowd of people who gathered on Monday morning at the cemetery of St Mary’s Church, Bhoothanam, to attend the funeral of two kids -- seven-year-old Aleena and five-year-old Anagha who died in the landslide at Kavalappara -- were trying hard to control their tears.

The duo was daughters of brothers Victor and Vinoj, who were living in the same house which was swept away in the tragedy. 

Kerala floods: How negligence and greed led to the Kavalappara tragedy

The coffins of the cousin sisters were buried in one grave. Victor and his wife Jancy could not control their emotions when the body was taken to the graveyard. According to neighbours, the duo used to sleep together and the parents allowed them to do so in the grave too. 

The body of Aleena was recovered on Sunday after three days of efforts by the rescue workers. As usual, she was sleeping on her bed when the tragedy hit.

Though other members of the family escaped, Aleena and Anagha were trapped under the concrete debris of the hose.

Aleena’s body was spotted on Friday but it could be recovered only after removing the concrete slab by Sunday morning.

Though the relatives and neighbours took Anagha on Thursday night itself to a hospital, she breathed her last on Friday afternoon.

“It was heartbreaking to see the duo lying in coffins. Their grandfather, Thomas, tried his best to save Aleena but could not,” said Shijo Mathew, a friend of Victor.

On the day of the tragedy, Victor was not in the area as he had gone to Kollam for his job and could reach the spot only by Friday morning. 

Rajesh, another neighbour, said he could not believe that the kids have died. “I had seen Aleena on Thursday morning, the day she left us,” he added.

Earlier, the bodies were kept in the church for around an hour for people in the area to pay their last respects. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Flood fury Kavalappara
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp