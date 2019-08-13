Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Soldier who led rescue mission was not spared either in Kavalappara landslide

Vishnu Soothrathil, a young soldier who went missing in the landslide at Kavalappara on Friday, was a man of steel for local residents.

Published: 13th August 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rasheed, whose sister Sakkeena went missing following Friday’s landslide at Kavalappara, Malappuram, anxiously watches the rescue operations. | (A Sanesh | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KAVALAPPARA: Vishnu Soothrathil, a young soldier who went missing in the landslide at Kavalappara on Friday, was a man of steel for local residents.

He was having food at his residence, after initiating a rescue operation in a flood-hit area nearby on Thursday night, when he and three other family members got caught under the debris.

His brother Jishnu, who was away at the time, was the only one to escape.

Adding to the misery, three more relatives who were there to visit Vishnu, also have gone missing. Search for all seven are still underway.

Jishnu, brother of soldier Vishnu, at
Gramaprakashini Vayanasala relief
camp in Bhoothanam | A SANESH

Jishnu, 21, is yet to recover from the trauma.

“Vishnu came to make arrangements for the marriage of our sister. He had planned to take a bank loan and buy ornaments for her. Besides, he wished to renovate the house,” said Jishnu.

According to him, the landslide occurred a few minutes after Vishnu reached home after initiating a rescue operation near Panamkayam, which was flooded following torrential rain on Thursday night.

Jishnu, an industrial worker, was on his way back after work, but the landslide-hit roads of Kavalappara prevented him from getting home. He never expected the disaster to hit his house and trap his dear ones.

Vishnu, 26, a Sepoy with Signal Regiments at Siliguri, West Bengal, reached his house on August 3 on a 20-day leave.

Vijayan, 62, his father, Visweswari, 55, his mother and sister Jishna, 20, are still missing. Narayanan, brother of Vijayan, his wife Kamala and daughter Bhavya are the three other relatives trapped under the debris.

The remains of their house were recovered a few miles away from the valley of the hill where it was located.

Abdul Rahman, Vishnu’s neighbour, said he rescued several persons trapped in flood using a rope.

“He was a brave fellow and willing to help anybody,” he added. Roopesh, a BSF jawan and local resident, said Indian Army officials have enquired about the ongoing search operations.

EFFORTS ON, BUT TOUGH & TIRING

After four days of intense rain, clouds stayed clear over most parts of Kerala on Monday

Tough terrain and huge debris have come in the way for the  rescue team to find 50-odd people
at landslide sites at Kavalappara and Puthumala in Wayanad

Met Department warns heavy rain on Tuesday following low pressure over the Bay of Bengal

Receding water levels saw many people going back home

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavalappara Kerala floods Heavy rainfall monsoon Flood Fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp