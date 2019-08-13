Home States Kerala

Shoranur-Kozhikode rail stretch fit for traffic

Initially, passenger specials will be operated along this stretch. Rail traffic along the Shoranur- Kozhikode section was suspended due to flooding.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Train services are returning to normal with both the up and down lines in the Shoranur-Kozhikode section made fit for operation. Earlier, rail traffic towards Thiruvananthapuram from Palakkad was restored. According to officials of Palakkad Division, the section between Shoranur and Kozhikode was certified as fit after an engineering team inspected the tracks, bridges, signalling installations and overhead electrical equipment.

Initially, passenger specials will be operated along this stretch. Rail traffic along the Shoranur- Kozhikode section was suspended due to flooding. “Though services have resumed, speed restrictions have been put in place for certain stretches. Services in the division will become normal in the coming days as and when the rakes of cancelled and short-terminated trains return,” the official said.

Restoration of services Train No. 22643 Ernakulam-Patna Super-Fast Express which was announced as partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Erode started from Ernakulam Junction on Monday. The following services are fully or partially cancelled due to rake unavailability.

Full cancellation Train No. 12218 Chandigarh- Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Express on Wednesday and Train No. 19423 Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Express on Thursday.

Partial cancellation Train No. 12075 Kozhikode-T’Puram Janshatabdi Express has been partially cancelled between Kozhikode and Shoranur Junction while Train No. 16336 Nagercoil- Gandhidham Express on Tuesday has been partially cancelled between Nagercoil Junction and Mangaluru Junction. The train will commence the journey from Mangaluru Junction.

Special trains Train No. 06008 Ernakulam Junction-Chennai Central special train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 7.30 pm on August 15 and reach Chennai Central the next day.

Partial cancellation Train No. 12075 Kozhikode- T’Puram Janshatabdi on August 12 has been partially cancelled between Kozhikode and Shoranur Junction. The train will commence service from Shoranur Junction at its scheduled time.

KSRTC suspends services on A-C Road

Kochi: KSRTC has suspended services on Alappuzha– Changanassery road with the water level rising in the region. According to a KSRTC officials, all other services have been restored. “Inter-state services to Bengaluru and Mysuru through the Mananthavady route have been restored. The services were stopped owing to landslide that occurred two days ago.

Pala-Bengaluru services were also restored,” an official said. KSRTC buses on Munnar-Periyar, Maratoor-Kanthalloor, Ernakulam- Pious Nagar and Pala-Kanthalloor stretches have been hit due to landslides, the official said. “Almost all services are back on track as rain subsided. Train and flight services also became fully operational by Monday,” said Manoj Padikkal, president, Kerala Inter-state Bus Owners Association.

