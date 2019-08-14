A hapless mother at Kaippini stares at an uncertain future

Arun M By

Express News Service

CHUNGATHARA (NILAMBUR): Karthiyayani, a 53-year-old widow, and her daughter Hima Krishnan, a Plus-II student, are staring at an uncertain future as they have become homeless after the flood triggered by the landslide in Kavalappara devastated their house at Kaippini. The woman, a heart patient, lost her husband Gopalakrishnan Nair, a retired pharmacist with the Indian Army, 10 years ago.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods toll climbs to 88, state limps back to normalcy

The duo is staying at the relief camp at Marthoma Higher Secondary School, Chungathara. “We don’t know where to go after leaving the camp. I cannot afford a rented house. Earlier, I was going for NREG jobs to make ends meet. However, after a heart surgery last year and due to several ailments such as arthritis, I am unable to work,” she said.

“I have been advised rest due to the ailments. But I don’t know where I can take rest as we lost our house, which we bought in 1994. It was completely razed and all utensils were destroyed. We escaped from the house after taking the certificates of my daughter and my medical records on the night of August 8,” she added. According to neighbours, the woman is not availing pension benefits of her husband following technical issues.

“Water gushed into our house by 12 am on August 8. As Hima had set the alarm for 2 am I woke up. By 4 am the water level increased and we escaped with the help of neighbours,” she said. Basheer, a neighbour, said they were looking for a house to shift the woman and her daughter.