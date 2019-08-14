Home States Kerala

Cop accused in custodial death case gets bail

Published: 14th August 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to suspended Sub Inspector KA Sabu, first accused in a case related to the custodial torture and death of Rajkumar, a remand prisoner at Nedumkandam police station on June 21. Justice B Sudheendra Kumar observed that the investigation is almost complete and further detention of the accused is not necessary in the case. Sabu was arrested on July 3. 

Senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for petitioner Sabu - submitted that no custodial torture was inflicted on deceased Rajkumar at the police station, as it was evident from medical records. The Additional Director General of Prosecution submitted that there were materials, including the second post-mortem certificate, that reveal custodial torture at the police station. The court examined the report of the Magistrate explaining the physical condition of the deceased. 

It showed the deceased had no complaint of ill-treatment against the police. In the report, the Magistrate stated the deceased was having an injury on his left ankle. Rajkumar had told the magistrate the injury was caused in a fall when he ran on seeing the police. The wound certificate also revealed he had sustained injuries on the left ankle and he had difficulty in walking. The deceased revealed that he had sustained injuries due to police torture when he was admitted to the hospital. 

The ADGP said the investigation officer has not examined the CCTV visuals at the police station and the jail. However, the visuals were transmitted to the laboratory for examination. The officer should have seen the CCTV visuals to ascertain as to whether there was custodial torture or not, before forwarding it for scientific examination. The court ordered the accused shall not to enter the limits of the Sessions Court division, Thodupuzha, without the permission of the Magistrate.

