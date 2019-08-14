Kerala floods: Health Dept’s action plan to curb infections

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To prevent any spurt in communicable diseases after the floods, the Health Department has come out with an action plan. Chairing a high-level meeting at the Directorate of Health Services here, Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the department was well prepared to prevent and control infectious diseases after the floods.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods toll climbs to 88, state limps back to normalcy

According to the minister, to coordinate the activities at the flood/landslide affected districts, nodal officers had been appointed and if needed the assistance of neighbouring states will also be sought.

“The department had the experience of handling the crisis at hand as it had encountered a similar situation last year. Through collective efforts we could prevent and control infectious diseases after the floods,” said Shailaja. Stating that all healthcare institutions had been asked to ensure adequate facilities for treating flood and landslide survivors.