Home States Kerala

Kerala government announces flood relief package; Rs 10,000 for affected families

Compensation would also be given for the crop loss, repair and rebuild of damaged roads and buildings and for the maintenance of drinking water and irrigation projects.

Published: 14th August 2019 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala_monsoon_rains

A visual from kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

TRIVANDRUM: The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a flood relief package with an immediate financial aid of up to Rs 10,000 each for all calamity-hit families which had suffered losses in the torrential rains.

A sum of Rs 4 lakh would be given to those whose houses had been fully damaged or had become uninhabitable and Rs 10 lakh to those who had lost their houses as well as land in the rain fury and landslides, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting.

On the basis of the intensity of the catastrophe and gravity of the losses,a notification would be issued soon declaring the respective villages as "calamity-hit.

" Those families, in whose houses floodwaters had entered, those who had stayed in houses which had been damaged partially or completely and those who had shifted to government recognised relief camps after being alerted by authorities would be considered "flood-hit families," he said.

"This time, the landslides, reported in about 64 places, had led to an increase in the death toll. An immediate financial aid up to Rs 10,000 will be given from the State Disaster Response Fund to the calamity-hit families as per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) criteria. Compensation would be given to the families of those who were killed in the natural calamity," he said.

READ | Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 102, red alert issued for three districts

Compensation would also be given for the crop loss, repair and rebuild of damaged roads and buildings and for the maintenance of drinking water and irrigation projects.

Besides the families in the flood-hit areas, fishermen in the coastal belt would be given 35 kg free rice.

A ministerial sub-committee, with ministers E P Jayarajan, E Chandrasekharan, K Krishnankutty, Kadannappally Ramachandran and A K Saseendran, has been set up to ensure that the compensation was given in a time-bound manner and to assess the loss suffered by traders and commercial establishments due to the rain fury.

An official panel, chaired by Chief Secretary Tom Jose, has been entrusted with the task of preparing a detailed memorandum to submit to the Centre after calculating the loss suffered by the state.

The government's aim was to mobilise maximum resources to face the present calamity in the state, Vijayan said, adding that the Centre had also cooperated with the relief operations.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods: Experts point to role of quarries in landslide

"Kerala is just recovering from last year's deluge," he said.

Vijayan also cautioned people against malicious campaign asking people to refrain from contributing to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) and urged them to liberally donate cutting across all differences.

Pointing out that the CMDRF was transparent and anyone could examine it, he said only the deserving will get the benefits from the funds.

State ministers would be contributing Rs one lakh each to the fund, he said.

Fresh textbooks would be distributed to school students who had lost their books in the floods, Vijayan added.

As per government figures,95 people have died in floods and landslides in the state since August 8.

This is the second consecutive year that the state has been hit by the rain fury which had claimed over 400 lives and displaced lakhs of people last year.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an emergency helpline number ‘1077’ for people in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala rains Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp