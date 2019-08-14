Rs 6 lakh ex gratia, govt job for wife of journalist Basheer killed by IAS Sriram's speeding car

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has decided to provide government job for the wife of journalist KM Basheer, who was killed after he was hit by a car allegedly driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman.

The state government has also decided to provide a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to his family.

Basheer, 35, unit head of Siraj daily, was killed in a road accident which took place near Museum junction after he was knocked down by a speeding car which was driven by the IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman. The eyewitnesses said that Sriram was drunk.

However, the blood test turned negative and he was granted bail by the court later.

The cabinet will also dispense Rs 10,000 for the dislocated people due to the floods and landslides immediately.

The government will provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families whose houses and properties were damaged fully and Rs 4 lakh for those houses were damaged.

The government also decided to provide 15 kg free rice for fisherfolks and families in the affected areas.