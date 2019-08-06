Home States Kerala

Kerala journalist accident death case: IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman gets bail

The counsel argued that Section 304 invoked against him after dropping 304 A, was purely on the basis of pressure from media and political higher-ups. 

Published: 06th August 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sriram Venkitaraman

Kerala IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vanchiyoor Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted bail to IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman who was remanded to 14-days judicial custody for killing a scribe by ramming his car behind the victim's bike.

READ | Pressure from media, politicians to frame Sriram: Counsel

While prosecution challenged the bail application moved by Sriram, the counsel appeared for him argued that since the chemical examiner's report handed over to the police mentioned the absence of concentration of alcohol in the blood sample the non-bailable sections invoked against him have to be dropped. The counsel also argued that Section 304 invoked against him, replacing Section 304 A was purely on the basis of pressure from media and political higher-ups.

However, the prosecution argued that section 304 is non-bailable and granting bail to the accused will send a wrong message to society. The prosecution also pointed out that the doctors who attended him noted that he was smelt alcohol when he was produced in the General Hospital. There was also substantial evidence to prove that the car was at a higher speed and it hit the victim from the rear, confirming that the fault of the IAS officer clearly led to the fatal accident. Whether he was drunk or not, he drove the car dangerously and this itself is a grave offence and hence he should not be granted bail, argued the prosecution.

READ | Sriram’s blood test finds no trace of alcohol

At the same time, Kerala Union for Working Journalists alleged that the laxity of the police in collecting evidence especially blood samples to prove the volume of alcohol is what resulted in granting bail to Sriram. They also added that the future course of protest will be decided soon.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriram Venkataraman Sriram Venkitaraman Kerala IAS officer KM Basheer
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp