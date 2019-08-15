Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: farmers in Wayanad's Thavanjal staring at bleak future

Thavanjal Agricultural Officer K G Sunil said they were doing everything they could to support affected farmers in time.

Published: 15th August 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers collecting banana from the fields that got damaged in the flood at Wayanad | Pics: Albin Mathew

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

WAYANAD: The torrential downpour and subsequent flood in the past few days have worsened the condition of farmers at Thavanjal panchayat, which is spread over 143.3 sq km in Wayanad and boasts of having the largest farmlands in the district. If the rainfall continues, the farmers, who are still recuperating from the damage caused by last year’s flood, would be staring at a bleak future.“There’s not much you can do when it rains so intensely. The farms lands are flooded and the damage is huge,” said Achappan Kunjumon, 67, pointing towards his banana cultivation which were destroyed in this year’s flood.

WATCH | 'Don't want to politicise issue': Rahul Gandhi assures all help to flood-affected people in Wayanad

“Banana prices have plummeted. The yield is less. I have no idea what to do,” he said. “We haven’t experienced such bad times. In the past two years, our life has become miserable,” he said. Thavanjal farmers fear the poor yield would exacerbate their economic situation. Those in other parts of the district worry the same. At many places, the Agriculture Department has already started evaluating the damage to crops and farmlands.

K G Sunil, Thavanjal
Agricultural Officer

“Rain has battered banana farms. We will be unable to tend to the crops for a few days owing to slush and mud in the fields,” said Biju Pullat, a farmer at Makkimala. From the hilly terrains to the valleys where paddy cultivation is done on hectares of land, hundreds of farmers have been enduring rainfall, landslides and the inundation brought by swollen rivers. 

Thavanjal Agricultural Officer K G Sunil said they were doing everything they could to support affected farmers in time. “We know their situation is really bad. Last year, we disbursed `4 crore among farmers as compensation for flood damage. An amount of `1 crore is yet to be distributed. On Tuesday, we carried out a rough estimation of the damage to the crops in the flood and rain,” he said.

Besides sharing pictures of their damaged farms in social media, farmers have also started taking photos of the damage to the crops to claim insurance. “The setback to farmers will not necessarily affect the market as middlemen have started to source the produce at low rates from such farmers who are selling the yield under duress,” Sunil said. “Claiming crop insurance is farmers’ main hurdle. We have issued the highest number of insurance to banana cultivation,” Sunil said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wayanad Kerala floods Heavy rains farmers Flood Fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp