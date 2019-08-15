Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Tribal farmers in Wayanad the worst-affected

This is not just the story of Chandu. Hundreds of tribal community members in Wayanad who depend on farming for decades to eke out a living find their lives shattered by nature’s fury.

Published: 15th August 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chandu Pittan of Kurichiya tribe near his paddy field at Choi Moola in Wayanad on Wednesday | Albin Mathew

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

CHOI MOOLA, WAYANAD: Chandu Pittan walks up to his paddy field at Choimoola where he has been farming for the past 75 years. Worry lines form on his forehead as he looks at the crops damaged by the incessant rain for the last six days and the resultant flood.

WATCH | 'Don't want to politicise issue': Rahul Gandhi assures all help to flood-affected people in Wayanad

Coming off last year’s devastation, this is more than what the 90-year-old farmer belonging to the Kurichiya tribe can handle. “The nature has been turning against us from last year. We haven’t seen such a fury till August 2018. Our calculations about the nature is getting wrong and it’s affecting our farming practices,” says Chandu.

This is not just the story of Chandu. Hundreds of tribal community members in Wayanad who depend on farming for decades to eke out a living find their lives shattered by nature’s fury. The problem is compounded by the fact that these farmers are ignorant of the various crop damage relief schemes. While non-tribal farmers, settled in Wayanad from other parts of the state, insure their crops and process applications from time to claim compensation for loss, tribal farmers depend entirely on the state government dole out.

“It’s not the paddy fields that have been affected. Our pepper and other crops also got destroyed in the last two floods,” says Vellan Pittan, chief of Kurichiya tribe. “So far we have received only `10,000 for the losses suffered in last year’s flood. Apart from crops, we lost our livestock and poultry. Even the houses belonging to our community members were damaged. We don’t know what’s in store for us now. If the situation persists we will not be able to continue with farming,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Wayanad floods tribal farmers
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp