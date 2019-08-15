Home States Kerala

Pall of gloom: Kavalappara becomes a living hell for survivors

An air of gloom prevailed at Kavalappara with relatives of victims caught under the huge mound of mud waiting with anguish.

Published: 15th August 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Local residents removing debris from a house which was submerged in flood near the collapsed Kaippini Bridge in Nilambur | A sanesh

By Arun M
Express News Service

KAVALAPPARA: Two days after the massive landslide wiped off an entire village at Kavalappara, the entire area resembled a wasteland. A small stream passing through the village had swelled into a raging river. Around 100 rescue workers, including Army, NDRF, Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and volunteers, were digging the slush using two earthmovers searching for bodies under the debris which had filled the valley to a height of 12 feet.

WATCH | 'Don't want to politicise issue': Rahul Gandhi assures all help to flood-affected people in Wayanad

An air of gloom prevailed at Kavalappara with relatives of victims caught under the huge mound of mud waiting with anguish. Hope waned as hours passed and recovery of each body spread a wave of wails. 
The massive landslide changed the topography of the area where around 50 houses stood. There are no traces of the buildings as slush and uprooted trees have enveloped it. While the search for bodies continues, at Bhoodanam colony has become a living hell for survivors.

They shockingly realise that they are standing on the soil where their dear ones are buried. Search and rescue operators are seeking the assistance of local residents to retrieve the bodies as only they know the exact locations of the houses. As the small stream had morphed into a river, a temporary bridge was erected over it using trunks of arecanut trees. Crossing the stream, I reached the green patch of land that escaped the landslide. Though the residents of eight houses in the locality had a miraculous escape, the fate of the family of Soothrathil Appootty is unknown.

Appootty, his wife Kamala and daughter Bhavya, had gone to meet Vishnu, a soldier, who was on a 20-day leave to attend his sister’s marriage. Ubaidulla, an imam of Kavalappara Sunni Juma Masjid, narrated how his 18-year-old niece  Arshitha rushed to the neighbouring house hearing a loud crash. But, she was caught in the debris. The tale of brothers Sumesh and Sumod was also heart-wrenching. The duo was involved in the search operations for their father Sukumaran Navuriparambil, 60, and mother Radhamani, 55, who went missing.

During the search at the spot where their house once stood, Sumesh recovered his diary in which he wrote down the names of his parents and dear ones who went missing and this scene left onlookers in tears. Sumesh had left the house for shifting his family and his brother’s family after the rain intensified on that fateful day. He could not return as the bridge was flooded. Though he tried his best to reach his house to shift his parents he could not.

Saifudheen, a local resident, complained that they did not receive any warning from the authorities. Had it been issued, the death toll would have been less, he said. “The area witnessed heavy rain on Thursday and following this, a few families were shifted. Otherwise, the death toll would have gone up,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavalappara landslide Kerala floods floods monsoon Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp