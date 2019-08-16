Home States Kerala

Kerala's move to appoint graft-accused KA Ratheesh as MD of Consumerfed draws flak

K A Ratheesh, who was listed as accused by the CBI in corruption cases while serving as MD of Cashew Development Corporation, had faced expulsion by the then UDF government.

K A Ratheesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government is set to appoint a person facing corruption charges as the Managing Director of Consumerfed. Ironically, the apex body of consumer co-operatives is also under the Vigilance scanner in connection with alleged corruption to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore.

K A Ratheesh was listed as accused by the CBI in corruption cases while serving as MD of Cashew Development Corporation. Following the corruption charges, the then UDF government expelled him from the post.

The LDF government, which came to power, gave a clean chit to Ratheesh in connection with numerous Vigilance cases registered against him during his stint in Cashew Development Corporation. However, he still figures as an accused in cases registered by the CBI.

Ratheesh was also appointed as executive director of Kerala Institute of Entrepreneurship Development by the LDF government. He later figured as one of the shortlisted persons for the post of MD in Consumerfed, which has a turnover of over Rs 3,000 crore.

Among the five persons shortlisted for interview, all except Ratheesh had a good track record. However, Ratheesh emerged topper despite being an accused in a corruption case.

Ratheesh had served as MD of Cashew Development Corporation during the stint of both UDF and LDF governments. According to sources, his political connections have helped him emerge front-runner for the plum post despite the corruption charges.

