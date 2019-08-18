Kerala IAS officer accident case: Reminder sent to MVD to inspect car that killed journalist Basheer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the accident case involving IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman has sent a reminder to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to carry out an inspection of the car involved in the mishap that killed scribe KM Basheer.

“We had to send a reminder to the MVD. We are waiting for their report on the violations and will proceed based on it. We are also recording the statements of witnesses,” said Sheen Tharayil, investigating officer. On Friday, the SIT recorded the statements of Dhanasumod, a staffer of Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. Police sources said Dhanasumod was one of the first persons to reach the accident site.

He had told the SIT Sriram had been driving the car in an inebriated state. Earlier, the team had recorded the statement of Joby, who was present at the spot during the accident.

READ HERE: IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman has retrograde amnesia, but what is it?

SIT blames complainant, doc for not testing sample

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team probing the accident case involving IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman has allegedly put the onus of not collecting the suspended bureaucrat’s blood sample on complainant Saifudeen Haji and the duty doctor of the General Hospital. It was in a report submitted to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Vanchiyoor that SIT mentioned such a finding.

According to it, the complainant had failed to provide his statement to Museum Police on time and despite several requests from the police, the duty doctor was reluctant to take the blood samples of Sriram citing absence of crime number.

Meanwhile, investigating officer ACP Sheen Tharayil said the alleged findings were not of the SIT but of the sub-inspector who was later suspended for his highhandedness.

ALSO READ: IAS Sriram drunk driving case: Key witness says suspended officer was intoxicated