'More flights to Kerala from Gulf countries during Onam'

By PTI

KOCHI: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday promised more flights to Kerala from the Gulf countries during the coming Onam season.

The Minister said starting more flight services was one way out to address the problem of steep rise in airfares for international flights from the Gulf countries during the festival season.

He was addressing the 10th anniversary of the Pravasi Legal Cell here.

Muraleedharan said the Civil Aviation Ministry was also looking at other options to address the issue of the spike in air ticket prices during festival seasons such as Onam.

Recently, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanhad held discussions with Union Civil Aviation officials in New Delhi on various issues, including airfares, increasing flights and further developing aviation infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister had sought more flight services by Air India and budget carriers to Kerala.