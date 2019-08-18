Home States Kerala

'More flights to Kerala from Gulf countries during Onam'

The Chief Minister had sought more flight services by Air India and budget carriers to Kerala.

Published: 18th August 2019 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes.

By PTI

KOCHI: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday promised more flights to Kerala from the Gulf countries during the coming Onam season.

The Minister said starting more flight services was one way out to address the problem of steep rise in airfares for international flights from the Gulf countries during the festival season.

He was addressing the 10th anniversary of the Pravasi Legal Cell here.

Muraleedharan said the Civil Aviation Ministry was also looking at other options to address the issue of the spike in air ticket prices during festival seasons such as Onam.

Recently, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanhad held discussions with Union Civil Aviation officials in New Delhi on various issues, including airfares, increasing flights and further developing aviation infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister had sought more flight services by Air India and budget carriers to Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulf countries Onam
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp