Pinarayi's response awaited after top cop dismisses action in lathicharge incident

Following this, the Chief Minister entrusted the District Collector to probe into the issue and come up with a report.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With State Police Chief Loknath Behera recommending that no action need to be taken against the cops involved in the lathicharge on CPI MLA Eldho Abraham and CPI leaders in Kochi, all eyes are on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

The CPI hopes that the Chief Minister will honour his assurance on action against the policemen involved in the issue. The party-state executive to be held next week is likely to look into the matter. 

“The Chief Minister had assured to the party secretary that action would be taken based on the Collector’s report. We believe the CM will honour the assurance. There’s no need for the party to respond on DGP’s report,” said CPI state assistant secretary Prakash Babu. Eldho Abraham MLA also said he’s waiting for the Chief Minister’s response in the matter. 

Soon after the lathicharge in which the party MLA and senior leaders suffered injuries, the CPI state leadership raised the issue with the Chief Minister. In an attempt to prevent the issue going out of hand, both the Chief Minister and the CPM assured that proper action will be taken in the matter. Following this, the Chief Minister entrusted the District Collector to probe into the issue and come up with a report.

